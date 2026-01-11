OIC reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, calls it ‘dangerous precedent’

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday, January 10, rejected Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s sovereignty.

The decision was taken during the 22nd Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.

Delivering the opening address, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Taha said the meeting was convened at a highly sensitive moment to address what he described as serious developments affecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Israel’s move constitutes a dangerous precedent, a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to regional security and stability,” Taha said.

Taha emphasised the need for a unified, clear, and firm Islamic position in support of Somalia, grounded in the OIC Charter, international law, and relevant United Nations resolutions.

On December 26, 2025, Israel officially recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country in the world to do so.

On January 7, its Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland and held talks with President Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullah in the capital Hargeisa. Later, he posted this on his X page: “We are determined to vigorously advance relations between Israel and Somaliland.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar with Somaliland’s president Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullah (right)

As many as 21 Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Egypt and Indonesia, censured Saar’s visit, released a joint statement saying Saar’s visit violated Somalia‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The visit undermines international law and the United Nations Charter. It encourages secessionist ideas, potentially leading to instability in an already fragile region,” the statement read and reiterated their support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

OIC urges Israel to start second phase of ceasefire

During his address, the Secretary General called on Israel to initiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas in October 2025, leading to a comprehensive and permanent halt to hostilities and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the need to prevent the displacement of Palestinians, facilitate their return, open all crossings, ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and hold an international conference in Cairo for Gaza’s reconstruction.