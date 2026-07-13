Oil tanker explosion during welding kills one, injures two in MP

Khargone: A crude oil tanker exploded during welding work in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Sunday, July 12, killing a passerby, who was struck by flying metal pieces, and seriously injuring two others, police said.

The blast occurred at a welding workshop in Magarkhedi village near Kasrawad area when repair work was underway on the rear portion of the tanker parked along the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, Khaltanka police outpost in-charge inspector Mithun Chauhan said.

The explosion was so powerful that metal pieces from the tanker were hurled up to 500 metres away, triggering panic in the village, he said.

A local resident, Bhim Rokde 45, who was grazing goats nearby, was struck by flying metal fragments. He was taken to the Community Health Centre in Thikri, where doctors declared him dead, Chauhan said.

The tanker driver and the welding mechanic sustained serious injuries in the blast and were referred to a higher medical centre after receiving primary treatment, the official said.