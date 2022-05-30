Oklahoma: 1 killed, 7 injured in outdoor festival shooting

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 30th May 2022 9:27 am IST
Oklahoma shooting (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival near Tulsa in the US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The shooting took place early Sunday at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people attending at the Old City Square in Taft, nearly 10 miles from Tulsa, local media reported.

Two teenagers were among the injured and no one has been arrested, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 17,000 people have died in gun-related episodes across the US over the past five months, including nearly 640 children and teenagers.

