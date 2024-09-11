Ola Electric condemns arson incident at Kalburgi showroom

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Wednesday condemned the act of arson at its brand store in Kalburgi, Karnataka, by an alleged dissatisfied customer.

“There has been an incident of arson yesterday at one of our brand stores in Kalaburagi, Karnataka,” the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement on Twitter.

The perpetrator of this violent act has been identified and an FIR has been lodged against the said individual in the concerned police station, it added.

A 26-year-old customer identified as Mohammad Nadeem set fire to an #Ola Electric showroom in #Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after repeated delays in repairing his electric scooter.



Fire destroys six vehicles, computer systems. The entire shop has been destroyed in the fire.#Ola… pic.twitter.com/ofjJdhz8DH — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) September 11, 2024

According to sources, a customer, Mohammad Nadeem, had bought an Ola scooter a few days back but it developed certain issues.

Sources said he was dissatisfied with the brand store’s response regarding the issues with the scooter.

On Tuesday he allegedly set the store on fire.

The person involved in the incident has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing, the company stated.

“Further to the FIR, we at Ola highly condemn such unlawful acts, and will take all necessary legal measures to ensure that appropriate and strict actions are taken in this matter and such incidents are not repeated,” the company stated.