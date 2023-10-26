Ola Electric raises Rs 3,200 cr to boost EV biz, build cell manufacturing factory

Bengaluru: Ola Electric on Thursday announced it has closed Rs 3,200 crore in funding as part of its equity and debt round from Temasek-led investors and project debt from the State Bank of India, respectively.

The funds raised would be used towards expansion of Ola’s EV business and setting up India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

Ola Electric aims to launch electric motorcycles followed by electric cars and fast-tracking the construction of Gigafactory.

“We are committed towards developing core technologies in EVs and cells and are rapidly scaling up manufacturing to further accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. Our investors and lenders have shown deep faith in Ola’s vision, and we thank them for the constant support and encouragement,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric.

Ola Electric was recently selected by the government as the only Indian EV company under its ambitious cell PLI scheme, receiving a maximum capacity of 20 GWh.

Ola’s lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility will have an initial capacity of 5 GWh in phase I which will be further scaled up in phases to 100 GWh at full capacity.

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five products.

The e-scooters S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1X+, S1X (3kWh), and S1X (2kWh) are built on a newer and advanced Gen-2 platform.

The company has also introduced its motorcycle line-up scheduled to be launched by the end of next year.