Ola Launches eBike taxi service in Hyderabad, Delhi

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing platform Ola said that it is starting eBike taxi services in Delhi and Hyderabad. This comes after successful test runs in Bangalore.

The ride-hailing platform aims to use 10,000 electric vehicles (e-vehicles) in the next two months and grow services across the country by the end of 2024, it said in a press release on Friday, January 26.

Ola eBike will cost Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, and Rs 75 for 15 km. “Ola eBike service will be the most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities,” Ola said.

“Following the massive success of our Bangalore eBike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants – the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India,” CEO of Ola Mobility Hemant Bakshi said.

In September 2023, Ola started testing eBike taxis in Bangalore. This was the first cheap electric bike ride in India. In three months, this service grew the market by 40%. It has already given more than 1.75 million rides.