Ola probing e-scooter burning incident, to take appropriate action

New Delhi: A day after an Ola electric scooter caught fire in Pune on a busy road, the company said it is investigating the case and will share more on what exactly happened.

A blue-coloured Ola S1 Pro e-scooter that was parked on the side of the road was spotted catching fire on Saturday and the video went viral on social media.

The scooter burst into flames which soon engulfed the entire vehicle.

No one was near the scooter when it caught fire.

Ola Electric said that they are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of its scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause.

“We will share more updates in the next few days. We’re in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe,” said the company.

“We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days,” the company said.

According to experts, the reason for the fire could be from the battery overheating or a short-circuit.

The Ola S1 Pro houses a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion, fixed battery pack.

The e-scooter promises a range of 181 km on a single charge and a top speed of 115 km per hour.

The S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). These prices include the FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidies.

Ola opened a new purchase window for its e-scooters on March 17.

After facing a long wait owing to production-related delays caused by the global chip shortage, the deliveries only started in December last year after missing several deadlines.