Ola, Uber respond to price differences on Android, iPhone

After the Centre issued notices to Ola and Uber over allegations of “differential pricing” based on whether users have Android or iPhone devices, both companies swiftly denied the claims.

This follows after notices sent by the ministry of consumer affairs, seeking clarification on reports that suggested the cab aggregators charged different fares for the same trip, depending on whether the customer used an iPhone or an Android device to book the ride.

Last month, several users on social media sparked a buzz by sharing evidence of a different pricing system claiming that Ola and Uber charged higher fares for customers using iPhones to book rides compared to those using Android devices.

Ola, Uber denies allegations

Ola stood by its pricing system, calling it “homogenous” for all Android, iPhone users, no matter what phone or operating system they have. “We don’t set prices differently based on the operating system of the user’s phone for identical rides,” the company said.

They also added that they’ve cleared this up with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and are eager to resolve any misunderstandings.

Similarly, Uber told Reuters that pricing is not influenced by the manufacturer of the rider’s phone. “We look forward to clearing up any confusion with the CCPA,” a spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google have yet to comment on the issue of price differences between Android and iPhone users.

Zero tolerance for consumer exploitation, says minister

Last month, minister Joshi requested the CCPA to carry out a comprehensive inquiry and warned the affected companies that there would be “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation.”

If differential pricing was used based on Android, iPhone phones, he claimed it was a “blatant disregard” for the rights of customers. “This, prima facie, looks like unfair trade practice where the cab-aggregators like Ola, Uber are alleged to be using differential pricing based on the factors mentioned in the article below. If so, this is blatant disregard for consumers’ rights to know,” he posted on X.

The Union Minister also ordered investigations into other industries, like online ticketing apps and food delivery, to determine whether any comparable problems were reported.