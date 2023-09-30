Old City metro rail works to begin soon: Hyderabad MP Owaisi

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi said the metro rail works will start soon in the old city.

“Properties being affected by the proposed metro rail line are identified and the survey is completed by the concerned metro rail officials. The groundworks will commence soon,” he said.

He also said that the Gulzar Houz will be inaugurated soon. “I desire to get MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao and get it inaugurated,” he added.

He further said the authorities plan to take up major work at Laad Bazaar to maintain uniformity and have a heritage makeover for all the shops.

“A budget of Rs. 50 crore will be earmarked for the project to be announced soon,” he added.

The Hyderabad MP further said that work for a multi-storied parking complex at the Charminar bus stand will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 30-40 crore.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs. 8.69 crores in Rein Bazar municipal division.

He said that various works like sewage discharge network, road repairs, and stormwater drains were taken up in different localities of the Rein Bazaar division and works would start soon.

“Four more works costing around Rs. 3 crores will shortly be sanctioned by GHMC and taken up,” he stated.

The Hyderabad MP also inaugurated several more works in Kurmaguda, Ghansi Bazaar, and Shah Ali Banda municipal divisions.