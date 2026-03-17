Earlier, the lanes around Charminar in Hyderabad were defined by the timeless rows of lac bangles stacked in every colour imaginable, gleaming pearl jewellery, and abayas often brought in from Dubai. The aesthetic was familiar, almost unchanging, drawing generations of shoppers to the Old City for their festive needs.

Today, that visual identity is quietly evolving.

Look closer, and alongside these staples, a new wave of styles is taking over with Kashmiri-inspired bangles, delicate haath phools, and soft pashmina hijabs in muted pastels. The shift is not loud, but it’s unmistakable. What once felt rooted purely in tradition is now being reshaped by trends that originate far beyond the market’s narrow lanes- often on the small screens of smartphones.

At Charminar, the old and the new no longer compete. They coexist, creating a shopping experience that feels both nostalgic and distinctly of the moment.

What’s on the shelves this Eid?

This Ramzan, the markets around Charminar are as crowded as ever, with shoppers pouring in after iftar and browsing late into the night.

But what’s catching the eye has noticeably shifted.

Kashmiri-style bangles are emerging as one of the biggest draws this season, with intricate designs and softer finishes appealing to younger shoppers. Delicate haath phools, oxidised and pastel-toned Kashmiri earrings are also finding space across stalls.

Pashmina has made a strong entry too, as hijabs and abayas in muted shades that mirror the minimal aesthetic dominating social media. These pieces sit in contrast to the heavier, more embellished styles traditionally associated with Eid shopping in the Old City.

What’s interesting is how seamlessly these newer styles blend into the existing ecosystem. A single shop can now carry everything from traditional bangles and pearls to trend-driven jewellery and contemporary silhouettes.

Shift in shopping in Charminar

The changing shelves of Charminar are a reminder that even the most historic markets are far from static. The bazaar has always adapted to trends over the years, quietly evolving with shifting tastes. But this time, the shift feels more pronounced, almost accelerated. What’s different this season is the scale and speed at which these new styles have taken over, folding seamlessly into the market’s existing identity.

This ability to evolve is what keeps Charminar relevant year after year. Shoppers don’t just come here for tradition, but for variety and discovery. Whether it’s a classic set of bangles or something trending online, the market offers both. In that overlap lies its real strength: a space where heritage and change move side by side, shaping how the city shops for every new season.