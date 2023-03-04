Old video of Salman Khan slapping Karisma Kapoor goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan following and has given several blockbuster films in his three decade career. As we know that Salman is a little bit short-tempered man and he has been accused earlier by a few ladies who were in relationship with him of misbehavior. As the actor is in news for his next movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, the video of one of the scenes from his old movie is now going viral. In the video, Salman Khan is seen slapping his co-star of that film- Karisma Kapoor.

The scene is from the film ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’, which is directed by David Dhawan. The film was released in 2000 and is one of the hit films of Salman Khan. One of the Reddit users shared the clip and it is going viral like wildfire and several users are reacting to it.

In the scene shared on Reddit, Salman is seen slapping Karisma because the latter tried beer in a foreign pub. The men around Karisma are seen teasing her in the scene and when she seeks Salman’s help, he slaps her instead of questioning the men who teased Karisma.

After this, Karishma is seen leaving the place and crying while Salman follows her. Salman then asks her, “Hindustani ladkiyan aisa karti hain?” Moreover, Salman’s character also says, “Agar koi ladki kisi ladke ko uksayegi toh woh ladka aisa hi karega.”

Netizens slammed the makers for showing women in a poor condition. Some allege that Bollywood directors usually show that men are more powerful than women while others say that scene is reminding people of Kabir Singh and his toxic masculinity.

One of the users commented, “Rewatching romantic plotlines in old movies is hard. Considering the fan following these actors had, I think it encouraged a lot of boys from the subcontinent to harass girls.”

“90s ka har movie ka hero Kabir Singh tha, slapping the actresses and giving them lectures was normal during that era,” another user wrote.

A third user wrote, “This is norm for David Dhawan movie. Heroines are dumb and heroes are toxic. His movies are sexist, racist, full of double meaning lyrics like Ye maal gaari tu dakka laga, also making fun of disabled people”.

A fourth user wrote, “So I tell friends that movies from late 1990s and early 2000s always had the heroine drinking to or getting molested to or both to Vengaboyz in blue mood lighting. I think this scene has been my reference point.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan. He was last in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan where he played an extended cameo.