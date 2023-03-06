Watch: Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan & others dance to ‘Oo Antava’

Hyderabad: Six-time grand slam winner (three in women’s doubles and as many in mixed doubles) Sania Mirza bid adieu to her illustrious tennis career by playing her last match in her hometown, Hyderabad on March 5. She played two mixed doubles exhibition matches and won both of them at LB Stadium here.

After playing her last match, the farewell bash of the former Tennis star was held at Trident Hotel in Hitec City area of the city. Several prominent celebrities like Farha Khan, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, former Indian cricket team captain Azharuddin, Irfan Pathan, Huma Qureshi, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Saina Nehwal, AR Rahman and Yuvraj were among the guests present at the bash.

A lot of photographs and videos from Sania Mirza’s farewell speech to dancing at the party are doing rounds on social media now. One of the videos shared by Saina Nehwal on Twitter is going viral like wildfire.

In the video, Sania Mirza along with Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathaan, Farha Khan and Saina Nehwal can be seen grooving to the popular Telugu song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’.

In the video, Farha Khan holding the mic in her hand can be seen trying to teach Irfan Pathan the steps. Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh can also be seen dancing. Netizens started reacting to the video and many users are praising the dance moves, song and Sania’s contribution to the Tennis world in the replies and quotes tweets.

‘Oo Antava’ featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the popular Telugu songs from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

