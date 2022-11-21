Old video of Shoaib saying ‘Mein tumse pyaar nahi karta’ to Sania goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik are under constant scrutiny from fans ever since their rumoured divorce popped up on the internet. Netizens have been closely observing the social media moves of the sports couple.

Amid the speculations about the rough phase in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage, a video of the couple has caught the attention of their fans.

In an Instagram reel, that was shared by Sania Mirza in December 2021, Shoaib can be heard saying, ‘Mein tumse pyaar nahi karta’. Without giving it a second thought, Sania replies, ‘Ismein tera ghata mera kuch nahi jata’ (a line from a hit song by Gajendra Verma ‘Tera Ghata’). “Your loss buddy,” Sania captioned her video. Watch it here.

Social media users were quick to spot this old video on Sania’s Instagram wall and flooded the comments section saying that ‘reel turned into reality now’. One user wrote, “Bat sach nikli ab.” “Ab sach kardia shoaib ne,” another commented. “He’s following his word though,” read one comment.

“And you proved that today,” the third comment read. One more user said, “Sometimes it happens in real life, which you shared before 1 year.”

Though there is no official confirmation from the couple yet, several fans requested them to sort out and reunite soon.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and were blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.