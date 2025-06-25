Old video of Zohran Mamdani criticizing PM Modi goes viral

An old video of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani expressing views on PM Narendra Modi went viral on social media after the announcement of Democratic nomination results for the New York Mayor polls.

In the video, he was seen criticizing PM Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Zohran Mamdani’s views on PM Modi

At a gathering, he was seen saying, “My father, his family comes from Gujarat, in India. His family is Muslim, and I’m Muslim.”

Continuing, he alleged, “Narendra Modi helped orchestrate what was a mass slaughter of Muslims in Gujarat to the extent that we don’t even believe there are Gujarati Muslims anymore.”

“When I tell someone that I am [a Gujarati Muslim], it’s a shock to them,” he claimed.

He didn’t stop there. He compared PM Modi to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, this is not a new statement, as Zohran Mamdani had made these remarks earlier. It is once again going viral on social media now.

Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim born to a Hindu Punjabi mother and a Gujarati Muslim father has become democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.



He compares Modi with Netanyahu & calls him a war criminal! pic.twitter.com/CWJxKa9uZd — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) June 25, 2025

"We should view Narendra Modi just as we view Benjamin Netanyahu, as a war criminal who orchestrated mass slaughter of people!"



– Zohran Mamdani, Possibly the Next Mayor of New York.



Has the right wing started hating him?pic.twitter.com/PrnlGunj3W — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) June 25, 2025

This Zohran Mamdani was even seen spreading fake news against Gujarati Hindus by claiming that no Muslims exist in Gujarat contrary to his claim in fact Muslims of Gujarat are richest among counterparts of country and many Muslims businessman of state openly endorse Modi ji. 3/n pic.twitter.com/dlyPTAoOr0 — Ganesh (@me_ganesh14) June 25, 2025

His remarks had drawn sharp criticism from Indian-American leaders and community figures, who argue that his statements fuel hatred and widen religious divisions.

Indian-American politician Jenifer Rajkumar had strongly condemned the remarks and stated that divisive rhetoric targeting foreign leaders has no place in the New York mayoral race.

New York Mayor polls

Although the counting for the Democratic nomination for the New York Mayor polls is likely to continue for the next week—as Mamdani falls short of the 50 percent required in the ranked-choice system, which requires New Yorkers to select five candidates in order of preference—the state’s former governor Andrew Cuomo accepted defeat.

However, it is not clear whether Cuomo will still contest the general election in November as an independent.

In the November polls, Zohran Mamdani will face incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani is of Indian origin and was born in Uganda. At age seven, he moved to New York with his family.

His campaign has excited Muslims in New York, as, if elected in the polls, he would become the city’s first Muslim mayor.