New York Mayor polls: Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani wins Democratic nomination

Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic nomination for the New York Mayor polls set to be held in November 2025.

In the race for the Democratic nomination, he defeated the state’s former governor Andrew Cuomo who was attempting to make a political comeback.

Cuomo concedes to Zohran Mamdani

Conceding to Zohran Mamdani in the race for the Democratic nomination for New York Mayor polls, Cuomo said, ‘Tonight is his night’.

However, counting is likely to continue for the next week as Mamdani falls short of the 50 percent required in the ranked choice system which requires New Yorkers to select five candidates in order of preference.

Though Cuomo accepted defeat in the Democratic nomination race, it is not clear whether he will still contest the general election in November as an independent.

New York Mayor polls

In the November polls, Zohran Mamdani will face incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

On his X handle, Mamdani wrote, “In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City.”

Mamdani is an Indian origin and was born in Uganda. At age seven, he moved to New York with his family.

His campaign has excited Muslims in New York as, if elected in the polls, he would become the city’s first Muslim mayor.