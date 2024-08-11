Olympics: Eiffel Tower evacuated as man climbs Paris landmark ahead of closing ceremony

Paris: On the final day of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the area around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a man was seen scaling the iconic landmark just hours before the Games’ closing ceremony.

Footage shared on social media captured the daring ascent of a shirtless man climbing the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tower, with many onlookers stunned by the spectacle. The climber was spotted just above the Olympic rings that had been prominently displayed on the second section of the monument, a symbol of the global sporting event that had captivated the world for two weeks.

According to local media reports, authorities quickly responded, with police moving swiftly to evacuate tourists and locals from the area around the Eiffel Tower. Visitors who had been enjoying the view from the second floor were temporarily locked in as a precaution before being allowed to exit safely around 30 minutes later. The exact point from which the man began his climb remains unclear, but the incident prompted a significant security response in an area that has been bustling with Olympic tourists.

King Kong? No, just a shirtless climber with a British accent scaling the Eiffel Tower hours before the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony! 🚨 The tower was closed and evacuated, and the Brit was soon arrested. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hAzdrisaV5 — Russian Market (@runews) August 11, 2024

Despite the disruption, the incident is not expected to impact the closing ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Stade de France in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis at 9pm local time (12:30am IST).