Olympics: Yusuf Dikec, Turkey’s Mr. Cool Shooter, had competed in Hyderabad in 2007

Every Olympic Games throws up several unusual incidents and unique characters. In Paris, Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec has grabbed the headlines with his casual approach and his success in obtaining a silver medal. He took up his position on the firing range dressed in a casual tee-shirt with Turkiye written on it. When he began shooting, he wore no protective gear on his eyes to avoid glare.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç

Competed in Hyderabad

Incidentally, Dikec had taken part in the Military World Games in Hyderabad in 2007. He was then working for the Turkish Gendarmerie (armed forces) so he was eligible to compete in the Military Games in Hyderabad.

In Paris, he kept his left hand in his pocket, stood with a relaxed stance, kept both eyes open but placed each shot perfectly. It was an amazing display of unorthodox but successful methods. Later he revealed that his normal shooting style is with both eyes open and everyone is surprised by this.

Fans were mesmerised by his style. On social media, one wrote: “The name is Dikec. Yusuf Dikec.” The reference was to James Bond. Another artist drew a picture of him with a cigarette hanging from his lips as he pointed his pistol – thereby emphasising his casual attitude. The 51-year-old silver-haired man has turned out to be the Mr. Cool shooting competition.

A message for Afghan women

Afghanistan’s woman participant in the track events, Kimia Yousofi, clocked the slowest time in her heats and failed to enter the next round. But for this 28-year-old woman from Kandahar, it was a victory just to be present at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Kimia Yousofi

“I was in Kabul when the Taliban came to power. People told me to flee because my safety was not guaranteed. But I wanted to stay back because this is my country. I could have competed in the refugee team that is taking part here. But I wanted to represent Afghanistan so here I am. She has a message for the girls and women of Afghanistan: “Look for opportunities. Never give up hope. Keep fighting.”

Politics divides but sport unites

Pictures of an incident that happened in the table tennis hall has gone viral. Images of table tennis players from two warring nations, namely North Korea and South Korea, came eagerly towards each other after the medal ceremony and smiled and shook hands.

Then one of them, Lim Jing-Hoon, pulled out his cell phone and the group posed for a selfie. It was one of the most heartwarming moments of the Paris Olympics. The two groups were like old friends who were meeting each other after many years. The smiles and the happiness were evident on the faces of the youthful athletes. In that one moment, all enmity vanished between the two nations and was replaced by the warm glow of friendship. Hats off to these young men and women. They have demonstrated the true spirit of the Olympic Games.

A diamond ring plus a gold medal

Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong got a very unusual marriage proposal from her boyfriend and fellow player Liu Yuchen (but he was not her doubles partner). After winning a gold medal in the mixed doubles event, Huang had just stepped off the podium when Liu approached her and asked for her hand.

He then kneeled in front of her and placed a ring around her finger even as the cameramen clicked away furiously and the crowd broke into spontaneous applause. Needless to say, the golden girl tearfully accepted the proposal.

Huang Yaqiong with her boyfriend Liu Yuchen Huang Yaqiong with her boyfriend Liu Yuchen

A peek into the past

A story of romance also happened during the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne. At the time, the top hammer thrower in the USA was Hal Connolly. During the events, he met a woman discus thrower Olga Fikotova from Czechoslovakia. Although they could barely speak any common language (Olga knew only a smattering of English) they became good friends.

Both of them won medals in their respective events and the bond grew as each could appreciate the other’s skill and stamina. Soon they decided to get married. But the Cold War politics stood in the way of their dreams and both were denied permission by their respective governments. Veiled threats were issued to both if they went ahead.

In such cases, most boys and girls have to convince their parents but these two faced a much taller task. They had to convince their respective governments to allow them to marry.

They persisted with the same doggedness that had enabled them to win their medals. Finally, they managed to bend the governments’ will and were allowed to marry. It took place in the central square of Prague and was attended by no less than 40,000 well-wishers. It was a fitting success for their dream of spending their lives together.