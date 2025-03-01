‘Om’ laser projection on Delhi historic mosques sparks outrage

In yet another provocative instance, different colours of laser lights projecting the word “Om”, a sacred symbol in Hinduism, were directed at Old Delhi’s two prominent mosques – Shahi Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid.

The incident reportedly occurred when a Shobha Yatra deliberately halted their procession in front of the mosques during Maha Shivratri on the evening of February 26.

A video of the incident shared on X by a reporter Farhan Yahiya shows a large crowd carrying saffron flags, dancing to DJ music and displaying laser lights at Shahi Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, two historic mosques of cultural significance in Old Delhi.

The video footage has been widely circulated on social media with many tagging the police and demanding legal action against the perpetrators. Social activists have expressed concerns about this incident, warning that such provocative actions could create religious tension between the communities, ultimately leading to riots.

Delhi authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the incident or the growing calls for action.

In recent years, India has witnessed numerous disputes surrounding shobha yatras. The practice of carrying weapons, playing inflammatory songs and making provocative gestures in front of mosques or other religious structures has often resulted in communal clashes.

The religious festivals were originally designed to honour faith, yet their improper use as power displays or community rallies triggers violent clashes between groups.