Oman extends residence card validity to 10 years

Muscat: In a landmark shift, the Sultanate of Oman has extended the validity of residence cards from three years to a maximum of ten years under amendments to the Executive Regulations of the Civil Status Law.

The changes were issued through Ministerial Decision No. 157/2025 by Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs.

According to media reports, the revised regulations, announced by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), allow residence cards to be issued for up to ten years based on categories determined by the Director General. Cardholders must renew their cards within 30 days of expiry.

The decision also updates the fees for issuing, renewing and replacing cards:

Personal identification card

Issuance and renewal : OMR 10 (valid for 10 years)

: OMR 10 (valid for 10 years) Replacement: OMR 5

Residence card

Issuance and renewal: OMR 5 per year (valid for up to 10 years)

Replacement: OMR 20

Separately, Oman is implementing a visa amnesty scheme until Decembere 31, 2025, allowing expatriates to regularise their status or depart the country without penalties.