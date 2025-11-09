Expats in Oman get final chance to rectify legal status

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has extended the grace period for expatriates to rectify their legal status, settle fines and financial dues, and regularise employment or residency conditions until December 31.

In a statement on X, the ROP said the move follows a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour, granting an additional period for individuals and employers to correct their records in line with Omani laws. The initiative aims to support fair regulation and ensure compliance within the Sultanate’s labour market.

The ROP called on all foreign residents to take advantage of this final grace period to renew their residency permits, transfer employment, or exit Oman permanently without facing penalties.

According to the announcement, expats who renew their residence permits or transfer employment within Oman will be exempted from fines related to expired entry or residence permits, once verified by the Ministry of Labour.

Additionally, foreign nationals who wish to leave Oman permanently will be exempted from fines associated with the termination of all types of non-work-related visas.

Authorities confirmed that this is the last opportunity for expats to regularise their stay, urging immediate compliance to avoid legal issues after the deadline.

The move is part of Oman’s efforts to strengthen labour regulation, promote transparency, and support legal employment practices across the Sultanate.