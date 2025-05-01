Oman eyes Indian tourists to boost sustainable tourism under Vision 2040

Muscat: Oman is ramping up efforts to attract international tourists, including Indians, to meet its goal of approximately 11.7 million visitors annually by 2040 as part of its sustainable tourism strategy, a top Omani official said here.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between Oman and India, Mohamed bin Mahmoud al Zadjali, adviser to the Minister of Heritage and Tourism for Engineering Affairs, noted that Indian tourists are a key visitor group.

“The collaboration between Oman and India is historically significant. We rely heavily on Indian tourists, who are among our primary visitor groups consistently exploring various locations in Oman,” Zadjali told PTI Videos.

Oman is promoting corporate travel and destination weddings, targeting the ‘Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions’ (MICE) sector to build a loyal client base in India.

Also Read Indian Embassy in UAE to hold open house for expats

The sultanate welcomed around 6,00,000 Indian tourists in 2023 – about 15 per cent of total tourists that year – reinforcing India’s role as a vital market.

The sultanate welcomed 4 million tourists in 2023, a 38 per cent increase from the previous year, with Indian visitors playing a pivotal role. “Collaboration with local communities has been central to our efforts since the 1970s, preserving castles, traditional markets, and cultural landscapes while fostering sustainable economic growth,” Zadjali said.

Oman’s tourism strategy aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which targets 11.7 million international tourists annually by 2040.

The ministry is banking on India’s growing outbound tourism market to meet its 2030 goal of 6 million tourists, which includes a significant share of international visitors.

Zadjali also highlighted Oman’s unique approach to sustainable tourism, exemplified by the Oman Botanic Garden, a flagship project under the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

“Our vision is to preserve Oman’s rare and endangered plant species, with 1,457 plants collected, including 100 species unique to Oman,” he said.

The garden, initiated in 2006 under the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said’s directives and supported by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is the only botanical facility globally dedicated exclusively to local habitats.