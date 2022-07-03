Oman issues face masks mandate for health workers

Muscat: The Oman government has warned healthcare workers, patients and visitors to wear face masks to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 across the country.

Oman Ministry of Health had earlier issued a circular that it has noticed an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among health workers and outbreaks at the level of health institutions (government and private), especially with the increase in gatherings and community events and the opening of travel to many countries.

In light of this, the General Directorate of Disease Surveillance and Control recommends the following measures

All healthcare workers, patients and visitors to wear a mask inside the corridors of health institutions

Healthcare workers to take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who have received the last dose more than 6-9 months back.

Administrative controls put in place to stop the spread of the virus must be followed. It includes banning non-essential gatherings, approving sick leave for those in need, and reducing visitors to hospitals.

Implementation of precautionary measures to prevent transmission of infection in health institutions, and the presence of a team specialised in infection control in each institution to supervise the procedures and follow-up infection data.

Oman on Sunday, May 22, announced the lifting of all precautionary measures related to the pandemic.