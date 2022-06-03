Oman Sultanate exempts vehicles from paying fines and fees

The authorities of the Oman Sultanate, on June 1, announced that owners of all private and commercial vehicles will be exempted from fines and renewal fees due in the past two years.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) took to Twitter to announce the good news and said that this step has been implemented following the directives from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

“In the implementation of the noble directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, all private and commercial vehicles will be exempted from paying fines and renewal fees for the past two years 2020 and 2021, starting from June 2, 2022, until December 2, 2022,” the Royal Oman Police (ROP) tweeted.

تنفيذًا للتوجيهات السامية الكريمة لمولانا حضرة صاحب الجلالة السلطان المعظم القائد الأعلى حفظه الله ورعاه سيتم إعفاء جميع المركبات الخاصة والتجارية من سداد غرامات ورسوم التجديد للعامين 2020م و 2021م الماضيين وذلك ابتداءً من تاريخ 2/ 6 إلى 2/ 12/ 2022م.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/qlLnTvYKFQ — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) June 1, 2022

The tweet further added that the exemptions are effective from June 2, until December 2, 2022.

While the reason behind this leniency has not been stated, it is assumed to be a measure to control the financial fallout from COVID-19 faced by the residents of Oman.