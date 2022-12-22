Omani offers to buy ‘bisht’ from Messi for over Rs 8 crore

An Omani national has offered Argentina football captain Lionel Messi one million dollar (Rs 8,29,09,700) to buy the bisht, which he wore before lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina defeated France in the final.

“My friend Messi.. from the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you on your victory in the Qatar World Cup 2022,” Ahmed Al-Barwani, a member of the Omani Shura Council, tweeted.

“Emir Tamim impressed me as he dressed you with the Arab bisht, a symbol of magnanimity and wisdom. Messi, I offer you one million dollars in exchange for giving me that bisht,” Barwani added.

On Sunday, December 18, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, gifted the bisht (a traditional men’s cloak in the Arab world) to Lionel Messi during the “Tango” coronation ceremony for the World Cup 2022 title.

The Argentine national team won the World Cup title for the third time in its history and the first in 36 years, after defeating its French counterpart 4-2 on penalties on, Sunday, in the final match of the World Cup Qatar 2022, after the end of the extra time in a 3-3 draw.

What is a bisht?

A bisht is a garment that has been worn in the Arab world for thousands of years. It is a traditional men’s cloak.

They are usually worn on special occasions, like— weddings and religious festivals.

There is a further meaning to the bisht. It is usually worn by secular officials or clergy. This means that it has status as a garment and is associated with royalty, wealth and ceremonial moments. This is the equivalent of wearing a black tie in the Western world.