Omar, Mehbooba condole death of Iranian President in helicopter crash

Raisi and his entourage, including Iran's foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2024 12:18 pm IST
PDP, NC to contest against each other in Kashmir; Mehbooba, Omar trade blame
Omar Abdullah (left) and Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday expressed shock over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Also Read
India stands with Iran in time of sorrow: PM Modi on demise of Ebrahim Raisi

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

Raisi and his entourage, including Iran’s foreign minister, were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash Monday after hours long search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

MS Education Academy

“My deepest condolences to the people of Iran who mourn the tragic passing away of their President Ebrahim Resi. Shocking & quite baffling,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th May 2024 12:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button