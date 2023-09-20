Omar slams BJP, LG for ‘contradictory statements’ on J&K post Art 370 abrogation

Jammu: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for giving “contradictory statements” and “misleading information” on holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and regarding the abrogation of Article 370.

The former chief minister said the recent seven-day long gunbattle in Kokernag woods in south Kashmir and spread of terror activities to peaceful areas, including Rajouri and Reasi, is evidence of the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory.

“We are living in strange times where one does not know whom to believe. One thing is said in the Supreme Court and another outside it,” Omar said, referring to Centre’s deposition before the five-member constitution bench during a hearing of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah was addressing a function here to felicitate former minister Ajay Sadhotra and former MLC Surinder Choudhary, who were nominated as the party’s additional general secretary and central secretary, respectively. The function started with Gayatri Mantra’ along with recitation of the holy verses of Quran and Guru Granth Sahib.

“On August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated, it was said that J&K was not completely integrated and therefore it was necessary. Later in Supreme court, its top government lawyer informed the bench that it (Article 370 abrogation) was done as the people of J&K considered themselves to be different (from the rest of the country) and J&K was completely integrated with the country (after the abrogation of the law),” the former chief minister said.

However, he said the LG, during a recent function in Uttar Pradesh, said that he will be staying in J&K till the Union territory is completely integrated with the country, Abdullah claimed.

“Who is telling the truth? Either the government is lying to the Supreme Court or our LG has made a statement after getting carried away by sentiments. Both cannot be right. If the government has given a wrong statement to the Supreme Court, it is contempt of the court,” he said.

Referring to another reported statement of LG in Srinagar that a survey shows that 80 per cent of people in J&K do not want elections, Abdullah said he is ready to leave politics and coronate Sinha if his statement is proven right.

“There is NOTA option available to voters. If he is so confident, let elections be announced and if he gets 50 per cent of NOTA votes, I will say goodbye to politics and will also coronate him myself,” Omar said.

Abdullah said he believes that the Lt Governor is misled by “sycophants” around him and can identify them due to his experience as chief minister.

He said the prime minister and the Union home minister are on record having told the Parliament that they are ready for assembly elections in J&K and that the Election Commission of India had to take a call on it. But after the LG’s remarks, he is compelled to raise questions, Abdullah said.

“Where are these 80 per cent of the population of J&K who do not want elections? I will say with confidence that not even 0.8 percent of people in Kashmir can say that they do not want elections, while the anger among the people in Jammu is more than the valley as is evident from daily protests,” he said.

“The elections are not taking place not because 80 per cent people like the Lt Governor, rather it is delayed as more than 80 per cent of the population do not like BJP.

“They (BJP) are speaking about holding of urban local bodies and panchayat elections (later this year) but I doubt their intentions. They do not want to face the angry people,” he said. However, Abdullah asked the party cadre to remain prepared.

He also questioned the logic behind replacing digital metres with smart metres triggering protests by consumers and was critical of LG administration’s job policy, growing unemployment and property tax.

“Some people protesting against smart metres were booked under Public Safety Act, even as peaceful protest is our democratic right,” he said, assuring the protesting daily wagers that if his government comes to power, they will be regularised.

Abdullah said the security situation is before everyone. “Seven day long encounter in Kokernag claimed the lives of our four officers and they are talking up the G20 (meets in the UT) and the visit of Miss World (to the Valley).”

Contrary to the BJP’s claims about the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, those who have been settled and provided jobs and land in the Valley are demanding to be moved to other places, Abdullah said.

Questioning BJP’s claim about development and good tourist turnout he said, “They have opened wine shops in every nook and corner and handed over their contracts to outsiders.

“They are talking about roads, tunnels, AIIMS and medical colleges but the truth is that all these were sanctioned by the previous UPA government. Let them come with one instance where they have sanctioned and completed one project in the past nine years,” the NC leader said.

Abdullah said the BJP should explain how they managed 1.3 crore tourist turnout despite the lack of infrastructure. “There was no new hotel opened in the previous years while the present infrastructure can only hold around 14 lakh visitors.”

In a lighter vein, Abdullah objected to party colleagues addressing him as a “youthful leader” and said, “I have turned 53 years and a government employee at this age is just seven years away from getting pension.”