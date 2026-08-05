Omar to review post-floods relief, rescue operations in Poonch

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will on Wednesday assess the ground situation in the flash flood and landslide-hit areas of Poonch following last month’s rain fury, which claimed 16 lives and left six others missing in the border district.

“Chief Minister is visiting Poonch today to meet the people affected by the recent floods and assess the damage and relief requirements first-hand. He will also review the ongoing relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures with the district administration,” the office of chief minister said in a post on X.

Chief Minister is visiting Poonch today to meet the people affected by the recent floods and assess the damage and relief requirements first-hand.



He will also review the ongoing relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures with the district administration. — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 5, 2026

Travelling to Poonch via the historic Mughal Road, the chief Minister was received at Pir Ki Gali by his cabinet colleague and Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram. Senior civil and police officials also accompanied the chief minister during the visit, the officials said.

Surankote was the worst-hit area, accounting for the majority of the fatalities in the July 19 rain-related disaster. Torrential rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, causing widespread devastation, sweeping away houses and vehicles, damaging roads and other infrastructure, and leaving hundreds of families affected across the district.

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The officials said the chief minister is scheduled to visit the affected areas, interact with the bereaved families, and take stock of the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.

Besides claiming human lives, the calamity has also caused extensive damage to residential houses, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, disrupting connectivity and essential services in several areas.

Hundreds of families have been affected, with many being shifted to safer locations as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

On July 19, Abdullah chaired a high level officers meeting in Jammu to take stock of the situation post heavy rainfall and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 6 lakh for the next of kin of those killed in rain-related incidents in Poonch and adjoining Rajouri district where three persons lost their lives and one remained missing.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives caused by the flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents, the chief minister said while no amount of financial assistance can compensate for the irreparable loss suffered by the affected families, the government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The chief minister is also likely to visit Rajouri later in the day, the officials said.