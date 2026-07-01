OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices

Following the reduction, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113 earlier.

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New Delhi: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, July 1, reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.5 across major cities, providing relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that depend on the fuel for cooking.

The revised rates came into effect from July 1.

According to the revised price list, the commercial LPG cylinder price has been cut by Rs 183.5 in Delhi and Lucknow, Rs 181.5 in Chandigarh, Rs 174 in Kolkata and Rs 173 in Patna.

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Following the reduction, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113 earlier.

While in Chandigarh, the revised price is Rs 2,954.50, consumers in Patna will pay Rs 3,227.

In Kolkata, the price has been reduced to Rs 3,081.50 from Rs 3,255.50 in the previous month.

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The decision of price reduction comes after commercial LPG prices witnessed multiple increases amid rising global energy prices triggered by West Asia conflict.

However, the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged.

Earlier in the month, the government relaxed LPG supply restrictions for commercial and industrial users after fuel availability improved.

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It restored 50 per cent of supplies to customers whose allocations had earlier been suspended as part of measures to prioritise domestic household demand.

During the war, the government had issued orders under the Essential Commodities Act requiring C3-C4 streams to be utilised exclusively for LPG production, diverting them from petrochemical and other downstream uses.

Moreover, the government had directed the OMCs to continue maintaining comprehensive data on commercial and industrial LPG consumers to facilitate efficient planning and supply management.

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