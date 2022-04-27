On 21st anniversary of TRS, K Kavitha asserts party on course for national role

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Rashtra Samithi celebrates its 21-year anniversary, Telangana MLC K Kavitha said that the ruling party in the state is set to take up a “good national role”.

“Today is the 21st anniversary of the TRS, I will like to congratulate all our party leaders and workers and thank the people of Telangana who blessed us with their support for 21 years in difficult times. Their support was immense for the party,” Kavitha told ANI.

Speaking on the future roadmap of the TRS, Kavitha said that the party will take up a good national role in the future and will work for the country.

“Today I believe that the country needs leaders like TRS and KCR ji (Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao). We gave hope to the people and made sure that the state progressed well. The TRS will take up a good national role and we will work for the country,” she stated.

The TRS was born out of the movement for a separate Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital on April 27, 2001. On June 2, 2014, Telangana was finally carved out of Andhra Pradesh after the Parliament enacted a Constitution amendment Act.

Hyderabad city today turned pink with junctions, main roads and streets decked up with TRS flags and flexes showcasing the TRS government’s achievements over the past few years, At the party plenary session today, the party supremo and the Chief Minister is expected to unveil its national agenda.

This comes ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, with the TRS eyeing a third straight mandate.

Massive arrangements have been made for the plenary session at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Further, Kavitha lauded Telangana Chief Minister, stating that he worked “tirelessly and relentlessly” for the people which led to the state becoming the “fastest developing” state in the country.

“KCR ji has tirelessly and relentlessly worked for Telangana that we see in the development of the state. Today, it is probably in the leading positions in the country as we are competing with Punjab in agriculture production, competing with Bengaluru in IT expansion,” the TRS leader said.

“Today is the 21st anniversary of TRS. We are very happy that we can bring the change and showcase that Telangana is the fastest developing state in the country,” she added.

Kavitha said that KCR had the vision that the era of coalition government is going to rule the country and based on it, the party declared to the people of Telangana that the state can only be formed through a political process and also with peaceful people’s movement.

“In 2001, the situation was very grim here because there were already failed attempts of those who had worked for the formation of Telangana. People were feeling hopeless, then KCR ji, our leader had this vision that this era of coalition politics is going to rule the country and we have to take advantage of it,” she said.

Elaborating on the role of KCR in the formation of Telangana, Kavitha said that the Chief Minister had taken a two-pronged approach in which he convinced the national parties to make it a “national agenda” and sought support from 39 political parties.

“He (KCR) made sure that the people of Telangana were aware of the rationale for the formation of a new state. What we were losing, what discrimination we were facing while being part of Andhra Pradesh, so KCR built a successful people’s movement on the ground and that is why when Congress went back and forth on the promise of the state formation, he could build a very powerful campaign here and ultimately, the UPA had to announce its formation,” she added.

KCR has frequently been at loggerheads with the BJP-ruled Centre, especially on issues like paddy procurement. Recently the party roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) of the poll strategist Prashant Kishor to help the party in the upcoming polls.