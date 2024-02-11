On arrival from Hyd, Cong MLAs to camp at Tejashwi’s residence

The RJD and left parties MLAs have already been camping at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav since last few days

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 11th February 2024 7:25 pm IST
On arrival from Hyd, Cong MLAs to camp at Tejashwi’s residence
Photo: IANS

Patna: Congress MLAs, who are expected to arrive at Patna airport from Hyderabad on Sunday evening, will camp at former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s residence ahead of floor test, sources said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

State Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has reportedly visited Tejashwi Yadav’s residence, Desh Ratna Marg Bungalow Number 5, to inspect the facilities and accommodation space for the Congress lawmakers.

Also Read
UP legislators visit Ram temple, SP skipped mass ‘darshan’

He also interacted with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav about the plan of action for the floor test.

MS Education Academy

The RJD and left parties MLAs have already been camping at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav since last few days.

After the formation of the NDA government in Bihar on January 28, Congress moved its MLAs to Hyderabad to avoid any poaching.

Congress MLA Sidhartha Saurav, who did not go to Hyderabad, has also reached the residence of Tejashwi Yadav.

“The Mahagathbandhan MLAs are united. We will vote against the NDA government,” Saurav said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 11th February 2024 7:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button