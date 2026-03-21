On Eid, Shia Muslims chant slogans against US, Israel

Bhopal: Most members of the Shia Muslim community refrained from celebrating Eid on Saturday as they denounced the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes, and chanted slogans against the two countries in protest.

However, members of the Sunni Muslim community celebrated the festival with fervour by flooding Eidgahs across the state to offer prayers.

Eid is being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

After offering namaz, Shias raised slogans against the United States and Israel for their attack on Iran.

To register their protest against Khamenei’s killing, some of them arrived at the prayer grounds in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state wearing black armbands and dressed in simple and old clothes, reflecting a sombre mood.

Children from the Shia community were also seen wearing black armbands.

A photograph of Khamenei was placed at the Imambara in the state capital. He was killed in the last week of February. He belonged to the Shia community.

During the address, Maulana Razi-ul-Hasan spoke about standing up against oppression.

Talking to PTI over phone from Burhanpur, All India Shia Samaj state president Iftikhar Ali, popularly known as Jaani Pahalwan, said, “After offering namaz at Sidhipura Imamiya Masjid and thereafter raising slogans against US- Israel, I returned home. My community and I are not celebrating Eid.”

He said he was not celebrating the joyous festival due to the Israel-US excesses in Iran.

Around 4,000 Shia families in the state are largely concentrated in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Itarsi in Narmadapuram district and Jaora in Ratlam district, he added.

Sunnis celebrated the festival across Madhya Pradesh by offering namaz in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, and other places.

In Bhopal, their city Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi announced the celebration of Eid after the moon was not sighted on Thursday.

The first namaz was offered at the Eidgah at 7.30 am on Saturday, followed by prayers at Jama Masjid and Moti Masjid.

A special prayer was held at Taj-ul-Masajid under the supervision of Maulana Hassan Sahib where a large number of people were present.