On her 34th birthday, take a look at some of Anushka Sharma’s most stunning outfits

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st May 2022 3:33 pm IST
Anushka Sharma trolled after Team India's defeat to Pak in T20 World Cup match
Bollywood Actor Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday today. In 2008, she made her major Bollywood debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, playing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and proving to be a huge hit.

Here are some of her most well-known outfits, proving that she is a true diva.

Whirling in white

The ‘Sultan’ actor literally stole the show donning this all-white attire paired with golden coloured high length heels.

Blazing Bronze

Anushka dons a bronze-coloured gown and looks sizzling hot and splendid, turning everyone’s head over heels once again.

MS Education Academy

Blue Hues

Simple yet gorgeous, this blue coloured middy dress is really looking awesome on Anushka. Paired with a hat and black coloured sunglasses, the actor is dropping some major vacay goals for fans.

Chequered Checked

Giving her fans some major boss lady vibes, the ‘Zero’actor, while wearing this plaid jumpsuit, was indeed looking like a stunner.

The one in the saree

While carrying a saree also, Anushka knows how to play the fashion game well. With this green-hued floral printed saree teamed with these big earrings, the ‘NH-10’ actor looked astounding and amazing.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button