On intoxicating power: Will the FIR registered against BJP candidate Madhavi Lata be a farce

There is a visually stark (and consciously repulsive) scene (preceded by a blood-curdling scene of violence) in the Chinese film, Fearless (2006, directed by Ronny Yu): the camera zooms in for a close-up shot of the Kung Fu master, portrayed brilliantly by Jet Li (the protagonist), walking through the streets of his town, like an intoxicated man, full of self, after having killed in cold blood his opponent on his birthday feast. This is an early period in China with warring factions of martial arts teachers of the day constantly showing one-upmanship to boost their egos and self-image as the true ‘master’.

As the film progresses, Jet Li’s character goes through a traumatic change of heart, realising the futility of the narrow idea of ‘victory’, ‘winning’ not being the essence of Kung Fu, and fearlessness not having anything to do with bodily strength or power.

Why did I remember this film that I had watched years ago, yesterday night, of all the nights? Because I watched, with much consternation (that any blood chilling violent scene in a film produces in me) the videos of Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Hyderabad (contesting against AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi), walk brazenly, with two men, into the polling booth (at Azampura in Hyderabad), asking burqa-clad Muslim women to show their faces behind the niqab (veil) and asking for their identity cards. The entire event was filmed religiously by TV channels (media persons walking with her in solidarity, it seemed), and even as she walked out, with the same mediapersons, following her, all along, her gait was just like the character played by Jet Li in Fearless, like he had done something right, avenged a presumed wrongdoing of his opponent.

Madhavi Latha also waves out to some people (unseen on camera), with a false smile pasted on her face all along, to look righteous on camera. Nobody questions her about the violation of the code of conduct. Nobody asks for people’s (common voters’) response to this shameless show of brute strength.

Power, they say, intoxicates to a level of no return. There is yet another reason as to why I was led in my mind to this particular film. And that was, its inner meaning: what does it mean to ‘win’ or ‘loose’, and how to win, and when to let go, and how to, as a true ‘master’.

It takes the central character (Jet Li) years as an exile in a remote peaceful village (filled with meaningful silences of nature, loving and compassionate people, who nurse him back to sanity), to realise the falseness of his ego and the violence he perpetrated in his obsession to win. Of course, I would be amazed, as much as amused, should there be such a possibility for our self-indulgent, narcissistic political leaders to introspect, nor am I suggesting it. But the meaning is relevant for those who are yet to cast votes.

How far will the BJP and its candidates go to not accept defeat, should they lose? Will they carry it beyond the elections? Where will the war (of theirs, with Minorities, of a certain religion, especially Muslim, at this moment, until others too, will be brought in, over a period) end, and where will it lead this country? One wonders, had there been a woman in a ghunghat instead of a burqa, in a place like Rajasthan, or elsewhere, would a candidate like Madhavi Latha have dared to ask her to show her face without any backlash? Can a candidate enter a polling booth accompanied by two men and intimidate women waiting for their turn to vote, even as the policewomen (appear to) watch silently, allowing this entire episode to play out? One of the television channels (Hindi) has this anchor praising Madhavi Latha’s “body language” (in one of her many video outings during campaigns in Hyderabad); for a person from a Minority community already sufficiently demonised and terrorised, this is not a body language of confidence or courage but that of terror itself unleashed on innocent people, emboldened by the existence of a person like Modi at the centre and a large base of supporters who can turn violent at any time.

There is no saying if this entire episode itself was a staged one (including, perhaps, a staged woman, who, apparently, never returned to vote, as per reports), meant to threaten and cause fear among people, or, at another level, act as a preview of things she can do with the power she expects to gain?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is similarly “carrying on a vicious campaign” against the Minorities in his recent speeches. Those who know not how to accept defeat with dignity, should they be defeated, are the most dangerous.

We have our examples in epics like the Mahabharata with rulers who could bend all the rules and invent new ones, simply to retain their kingdom and power.

So, this is not new. If winning by all and any means is the only way to win (a match or elections), there is no need to spend crores of rupees and turn the entire elections to a farce. One wonders if any action will be taken against Madhavi Latha based on the FIR registered against her.

One wonders, too, if this woman will similarly appear on the day of counting and intimidate polling officers, even as select (submissive and pliant) media-persons follow her around like poodles capturing the entire event on camera.

Of course, this time round, one was glad they documented this event for us to remember for posterity as to how low things can get.

R Umamaheshwari is a senior journalist who writes on social issues especially those related to disadvantaged sections of society.