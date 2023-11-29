On polling day, Hyderabad police to seize vehicles without these documents

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Hyderabad police have clarified that vehicles lacking proper documents in the city will be seized.

In a video message to Hyderabad residents, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya assured that all efforts are being made to ensure free and fair elections.

The Hyderabad police commissioner also said that, in addition to documents such as the Registration Certificate (RC) and driving license, vehicle owners must ensure the proper display of number plates.

In the absence of documents or proper number plates, vehicles will be seized and returned only after the conclusion of polling in Hyderabad.

Appeal to residents, political leaders ahead of polling day in Hyderabad

In an appeal to residents and political leaders, he requested cooperation to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during polling in Hyderabad. Addressing political leaders, he instructed them to contact the police if they identify any irregularities instead of taking action on their own.

For voters, he advised casting their votes and promptly leaving the area, as assembling is prohibited during polling.

Meanwhile, Telangana is gearing up for the polls tomorrow, with the vote counting scheduled for December 3.