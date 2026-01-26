On Republic Day, Kargil Nagar gets 12 new CCTV cameras

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and citizen safety, the Golconda Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G Chandra Mohan inaugurated a network of 12 CCTV cameras Kargil Nagar, Jiyaguda in Hyderabad on Monday, January 26.

Speaking at the event, the DCP said that the installation of CCTV cameras was a proactive measure to enhance public safety and improve coordination between the police and local residents.

The newly installed cameras would be integrated with the local police monitoring system, enabling more effective patrolling and quicker detection of crimes. “Continuous surveillance would act as a deterrent against anti-social elements,” he said.

Police urged residents to remain alert and cooperate with the police by promptly reporting any suspicious activity, underlining the role of community participation in crime prevention.