On the run for three years, man wanted in cheating case arrested from Jaipur

Jaipur: A man who was wanted in connection with duping people on the pretext of helping them get jobs in the Railways and was on the run for three years was arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pawan Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sawai Madhopur district, allegedly duped 10 people of Rs 70 lakh, they said.

On January 10, 2020, Omprakash Meena filed a complaint at Manpur police station alleging that Sharma and his wife Poonam Devi had cheated him, said Dausa Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain.

The couple had duped 10 people of Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of helping them get jobs in the Railways. They would give the victims a fake appointment letter, he said.

A team of Manpur police station arrested Sharma from a house in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar, the SP said.