Onboard Air India passengers stranded without air conditioning

Passengers of Air India’s AI909 flight from Mumbai to Dubai were left gasping for air on Sunday, January 26, after they were stranded inside the aircraft for hours without functional air conditioning due to a technical glitch.

The temperature inside the plane increased and passengers left, suffocated with a few reportedly struggling to breathe, Financial Express reported.

The passengers got relief only after they insisted on deboarding the flight to get fresh air as the discomfort inside the aircraft grew.

The aircraft was originally scheduled to take off from the Mumbai Airport at 8:25 am IST and land in Dubai at 10:15 am (GST).

The technical glitches led to a significant delay in the flight, and finally took off from Mumbai only at 5:10 pm. The flight landed safely at the destination at 6:29 pm GST, according to FlightRadar24, an aircraft tracking website.

Air India has not commented on this issue.

Air India Express hikes luggage fare

Air India Express released new details on January 21, announcing significant updates including an increase in free check-in baggage allowance for passengers on international flights to the Middle East and Singapore.

Passengers on international travel can now take up to 30 kg of check-in baggage but must stay within 7 kg of carry-on luggage. Parents travelling with infants are offered an extra 10 kg check-in allowance, bringing their total to 47 kg.

Through Xpress Biz service, business passengers can take their 40 kg extra baggage, alongside priority services and premium seating.