Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, all infiltrators will be sent back: Shah

He alleged that the Congress opposes the CAA as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 2:12 pm IST
Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah

Patharkandi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, April 7, asserted that a ‘parivartan’ is inevitable in West Bengal, and said once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators will be sent back to their countries.

Addressing an election rally here, he also claimed that the Congress gave shelter to illegal immigrants in Assam’s Barak Valley, making them “predominant” in Sribhumi, Silchar and Cachar districts.

He alleged that the Congress opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it knows that the law will ensure no infiltrators remain in the state.

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“A ‘parivartan’ (change) is inevitable in West Bengal. Once the BJP comes to power in the state, all infiltrators from Assam, Tripura and Bengal will be sent back to their countries,” Shah said.

He asserted that the BJP is committed to “protecting ‘Jaati’ (community) ‘Maati (land) and ‘Bheti’ (foundation) in Assam“.

Shah claimed that the BJP changed the name of Karimganj to Sribhumi, but ”how will those with roots in Italy know what the significance of the name change is?”

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He was alluding to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared both Assamese and Bengali as classical languages,” Shah said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th April 2026 2:12 pm IST

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