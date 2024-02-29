ONDC wins ‘Start-up of the Year’ award at 14th India Digital Awards

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Thursday said that it has been awarded the “Start-up of the Year” at the 14th India Digital Awards.

The award recognised ONDC’s contribution in developing a one-of-its-kind Open Network for digital commerce in India.

Instituted in 2010, the India Digital Awards recognise excellence in digital initiatives undertaken by government, businesses, and individuals in the country.

ONDC is delighted to be named Start-up of the Year at the 14th India Digital Awards! 🏆



Thanks to the esteemed Special Jury for this incredible honor!



This recognition at the renowned India Digital Summit is a testament to ONDC's commitment to digital excellence and… pic.twitter.com/UAhJFDJ0rb — ONDC India (@ONDC_Official) February 29, 2024

“ONDC is delighted to be named Start-up of the Year at the 14th India Digital Awards,” ONDC India posted on X.

“This recognition at the renowned India Digital Summit is a testament to ONDC’s commitment to digital excellence and innovation. Huge thanks to our amazing team, partners, and users for their unwavering support,” it added.

ONDC mentioned that it received the award for its potential impact in revolutionising e-commerce and equalising digital opportunities for all Indians.

ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, that aims to democratise e-commerce by enabling sellers to reach buyers through an Open Network, without needing to be present on large e-commerce platforms.

Since its inception in 2021, ONDC has grown rapidly with both industry-leading names, local sellers and artisans becoming a part of the Network.