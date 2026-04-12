One arrested for illegal refilling of domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pahadi Shareef Police arrested one person on Sunday for alleged involvement in handling and selling domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in Ranga Reddy district.

On information, a raid was conducted at a gas repairing shop located opposite Yuvan School in Jalapally village, where the accused, Datta Baburao Mane, 28, from Maharashtra, was refilling gas into smaller cylinders, without a valid license or authorisation.

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On interrogation, Mane confessed to engaging in the illegal activity for the past 1–2 months, refilling gas into smaller cylinders and selling them at higher prices.

Police seized two Hindustan Petroleum domestic gas cylinders – one empty and one full, one 5-kh empty cylinder, one 4-kg empty cylinder and one gas filling pipe.

A case was registered under the Essential Commodities Act. Further investigation is in progress.