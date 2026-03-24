One arrested for running illegal pickle unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Golconda Task Force and Kulsumpura Police busted an unlicensed pickle manufacturing unit in Hyderabad’s Jiyaguda area and arrested one person.

K Ravinder, 62, from Venkatesh Nagar, was allegedly running the unit in unhygienic conditions. Huge quantities of raw mango, red chilli, amla, tomato and lemon pickles worth Rs 3 lakh were seized, police said.

The items include 15 drums of red chilli pickle (2,400 kg), two drums of amla pickle (320 kg), nine drums of tomato water (1,440 kg), one drum each of tomato pickle (160 kg) and lemon pickle (160 kg), two drums of dol lemon (320 kg), and 13 drums of preserved mango with rock salt (2,080 kg) and 13 drums of preserved lemon with rock salt (2,080 kg).

Also Read Adulterated pickle manufacturing unit busted in Hyderabad, two held

Police said the accused sold the pickles to local kinara stores, restaurants and hotels.

The Kulsumpura Police registered a case under Sections 318(1) (cheating), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), and 275 (criminalises the sale or offering/exposing for sale of any food or drink harmful for human consumption) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigations are underway.