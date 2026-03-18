Adulterated pickle manufacturing unit busted in Hyderabad, two held

Hyderabad: Two individuals were apprehended by the Kulsumpura police on Wednesday, March 18, for preparing and selling adulterated pickles without a valid license. A total of 72 drums of pickle were seized during the raid.

According to the police, while the Kulsumpura police was patrolling the Jiyaguda area, they inspected a godown in Venkateshwara Nagar and came across two persons operating a large-scale pickle manufacturing unit “under extremely unhygienic conditions.’

The accused were found using spoiled vegetables and low-quality raw materials to prepare pickles, which were then sold to local stores at cheap rates, police said.

Also Read Over 3,000 kg of adulterated paneer seized in Hyderabad

Seventy-two drums containing lemon, red chilli, raw tamarind, amla, and sorrel pickles were seized during the raid, along with six drums of tomato and tamarind paste, one small drum of ginger-garlic paste and one weighing machine.

The accused have been identified as N Narsimha, 54 and N Naresh, 45, both residents of Jiyaguda.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) , 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Public has been asked to be cautious of food products sold at unusually low prices and without proper certification.