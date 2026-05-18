One arrested for selling Oxytocin injections in Hyderabad, two on the run

Hyderabad: One person was arrested while two are absconding for allegedly trying to sell restricted Oxytocin injections in Hyderabad.

Attheni Krishna, 45, was arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Shamshabad Zone Team. His supplier, Khaled Ali alias Chatru Singh and a customer named Suresh are currently on the run.

The team recovered 173 injection bottles, each measuring 250 ml, totalling 43.23 litre and Rs 50,000 from the accused.

Krishna runs a dairy farm business named Srikrishna Cattle Feed in Tukkuguda. Around six years ago, he befriended Khalid who offered him Oxytocin injections at Rs 50 per bottle.

Krishna realised the profits he could make and soon began selling the medicines to local dairy farmers for Rs 250 to Rs 300 per bottle.

According to officials, when oxytocin is injected into cattle, more milk is produced.

Khalid began supplying large quantities of oxytocin from Gujarat and distributing it to Krishna and others in and around Hyderabad.

Krishna has been handed over to the Pahadishereef Police Station. Efforts are on to nab Khalid and Suresh.