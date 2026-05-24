One arrested for transporting illicit spirit in oil tanker in Belagavi

Belagavi: Excise officials in Karnataka’s Belagavi district have busted an interstate racket involved in the illegal transportation of spirit concealed inside an oil tanker. One person has been arrested and spirit worth lakhs of rupees has been seized during the operation near Jamboti village in Khanapur taluk.

The arrested accused has been identified as Siddaraju Puttaswamy Shetty, a tanker driver from Hegginavalu village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. During the raid, officials seized 14,000 litres of illicit spirit worth nearly Rs 14 lakh, an oil tanker valued at around Rs 21 lakh, and a mobile phone worth Rs 1,500.

According to excise officials, the gang had adopted a highly sophisticated method to avoid suspicion during inspections. Small pipelines had been installed inside three separate sections of the tanker, and only those narrow pipes were filled with oil. Whenever officials checked the vehicle, the accused would show the oil flowing through the pipes and convince authorities that it was a regular oil tanker.

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However, acting on credible information, the Khanapur excise team intercepted the tanker near Jamboti village. During inspection, officers grew suspicious and conducted a deeper examination by removing the oil pipes. They then discovered that thousands of litres of spirit had been secretly stored around the pipe sections inside the tanker.

Officials said that while illegal liquor smuggling from Goa into Karnataka and neighbouring states is common, this particular gang was allegedly transporting spirit from Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district towards Goa.

Excise authorities suspect the involvement of a larger interstate network behind the operation. Further investigation is underway to identify the kingpin and other accused involved in the racket. Officials said more arrests are likely in the coming days.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Excise Commissioner Dr Y. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner Jagadish N.K., and Excise Superintendent Vijaykumar Hiremath. The case was registered under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent Ravi Muragod and Excise Inspector Manjunath Melligeri.

Excise Inspector Noorulla Khan, Sub-Inspector Sunil Patil, Head Constable Manjunath Balagappanavar, constables Y.B. Patil and Basavaraj Viveki, along with driver Prakash Nandiyavar, participated in the raid.