One arrested in Dhoolpet for selling ganja, 390 gm seized

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th March 2026 4:09 pm IST
Arrested individual with police officers and seized ganja in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, during a drug bust oper.

Hyderabad: The special team of the prohibition and excise department on Saturday arrested a man with 390 grams of ganja in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad.

On information, the special team caught Sudhesh Singh, who, with his associates, Geet Singh and Vivek Singh, sourced the drug from other states and sold it to local customers.

Geet and Vivek Singh are on the run.

In a separate case, the excise department arrested another person named Ganesh at Nampally and seized 400 grams of ganja from him. His accomplices, Hanumanthu and Anil, are absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th March 2026 4:09 pm IST

