One confirmed contestant QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Popular contestant from ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Samarth Jurel, has withdrawn his name from the adventurous reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’. This unexpected development has disappointed his fans who were eagerly waiting to see him perform stunts on the show.

Injury Becomes a Hurdle

According to TimesNow sources, Samarth Jurel had to leave the show due to a leg injury. This injury has rendered him medically unfit to participate in the show’s daring stunts. Although Samarth has not yet made any official statement regarding this, close sources have confirmed the news.

The source said: “Samarth Jurel is no longer a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Due to a severe leg injury, the actor will not be able to perform the stunts in Romania. He decided to back out and take complete rest.”

Shattered Dreams

Participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ was a big dream for Samarth Jurel. He had worked hard for the show and prepared himself physically. However, his injury shattered his dream. His fans were also very excited to see him on the show, but now they are disappointed.

What’s Next?

After Samarth Jurel’s departure, only 12 contestants are left in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’. These contestants include popular names like Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, and Sumona Chakravarti. It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns the show takes after Samarth’s exit.

