One confirmed SENIOR of Bigg Boss 18: Name and photo

Mumbai: India’s most anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 18, has been generating significant buzz with updates on rumored contestants, themes, and the premiere date making rounds on the internet. Insiders have it that the show, hosted by Salman Khan, might kick start from the first Saturday of October.

While fans eagerly await the official announcement, the latest update reveals an exciting twist. One ex-contestant/senior contestant has been confirmed to partake in BB 18. Guess who?

Abdu Rozik, affectionately known as ‘Chota Bhaijaan,’ is set to make a comeback to the Bigg Boss universe. Yes, you read that right!

Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 18

Abdu Rozik, who won hearts with his memorable stint on Bigg Boss 16, is confirmed to return in a brand-new role for Bigg Boss 18. This time, the Tajikistani singer and social media influencer will be hosting several special segments on the show, adding his unique charm and energy to the upcoming season.

Abdu Rozik (Instagram)

Speaking to ETimes, Abdu Rozik confirmed his participation and expressed his excitement: “I am thrilled to be back with Bigg Boss 18 in this new role. My time on Bigg Boss 16 was a beautiful journey, and I’m excited to bring my energy and passion to these special segments. I am working very hard on my language and vocal skills to make sure I give my best. I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store.”

Abdu Rozik, who gained immense popularity during BB 16, has since become a household name. His appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show won him a massive fan following, and he later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too.

