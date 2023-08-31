One day enough to carry out ‘operation lotus’ in Karnataka: B.L. Santhosh

Santhosh also stated that one need not worry about those who want to join the Congress party.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st August 2023 9:35 pm IST
BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh stated on Thursday that 40 to 45 Congress MLAs are in touch with him. “I can carry out the operation by tomorrow (Friday) if Delhi leaders give their consent. But, we don’t want it,” he said.

Speaking at a meeting organised at the BJP party office in Bengaluru, Santhosh stated that, “we don’t want it now. We are not making any attempt to form a government.”

He further stated that no leaders from BJP are joining Congress. “Suppose if 10 leaders quit our party, we can always bring one leader who is capable and equal to them. People claimed that the party would vanish in 2013, despite the internal fight we won 40 seats, this time we have won 60 seats. We have become more powerful as an opposition party,” he said.

He maintained that the selection of the president of the party and leader of the opposition was delayed. “I know things as an organising secretary. It is delayed. But it is going to be done. What is the necessity to discuss more over the delay? If there is a daughter who is not married and a son who is not working, will they be thrown out?”

Former ministers Dr. K. Sudhakar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, B. Srirumulu, B.C. Patil, Govind Karjol, C.P. Yogeshwara and others attended the meeting.

Former ministers and BJP MLAs S.T. Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar, who are rumoured to join Congress party, skipped the meeting. M.P. Renukacharya, who is attacking BJP, also avoided the meeting. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai remained absent. Party sources stated that he is unwell.

The BJP leaders discussed strategy to organise and strengthen the party in the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections.

