BJP’s Swamy slams PM Modi on China, compares him to Nehru

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, August 30 lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he maintains silence over China’s new ‘standard map’ which claims parts of the Indian territory including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.

Swamy, who on several occasions has been critical of the Central government and has spoken against PM Modi, this time accused the latter of lying and called it a ‘huge sin’.

In another post, he likened the PM’s act of ‘lying’ to that of Jawaharlal Nehru and stated that he must step aside and retire if he could not protect the integrity of Bharat Mata adding that Modi will now “bow and scrape before Xi in the G20 Meet next week in India.”

“Modi bluffed the Indian people when in 2020 he brazenly said that China had not crossed the LAC and also China had not grabbed territory of Bharat Mata. This lie of Modi is a huge sin. Now we will see Modi bow and scrape before Xi in the G20 Meet next week in India (sic),” he posted on X.

India is hosting the upcoming G20 meet which is scheduled to be held between September 9-10, 2023, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will reportedly be present in person. However, no confirmation has been received from the neighbouring government over it.

“Say to Modi: “If you cannot defend the integrity of Bharat Mata due to “majboori” that you cannot admit, then at least you can step aside and retire to Margdarshan Mandal. Hindustan cannot be protected by lies. India cannot afford another Nehru (sic),” he stated in another post.

Following the uproar on China’s recent map edition, India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China, and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

The External Affairs Ministry also rejected these claims as having “no basis”.

“Just making absurd claims does not make other people’s territories yours,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told NDTV while reacting to the Chinese move.

However, on Wednesday reacting to the denial of S Jaishankar, China defended its move saying that it is a “routine practice” in accordance with its law and urged India to “stay objective and calm” and refrain from “over-interpreting” the issue.

The ties between India and China came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row that began in May 2020.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the normalisation of overall ties.