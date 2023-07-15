One-day test for driving licence launched in Ras Al Khaimah

Abu Dhabi: The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police has announced the launch of a “One Day Test for Driving Licence” initiative for national service recruits.

The initiative is set to begin from Monday, July 17 and runs until the end of the year, subject to extension.

The initiative is in line with the strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE National Agenda to improve the quality of life of the community.

It will allow applicants to complete the processing of their driver’s license in one day.

Eligible learner drivers can apply through the Ministry of Interior application.

The service is divided into two levels— electronic level and in-person.

شرطة رأس الخيمة تطلق مبادرة "اختبار اليوم الواحد للحصول على رخصة القيادة"



The first step is done electronically, without personal presence. This includes opening a file to issue a new driver’s license and attending theory classes.

After passing the theory test online, the applicant moves to the second stage, which includes practical training. After that, the final day of preliminary and civil exams will be held on the same day.

On July 11, similar initiative was announced in Sharjah. High school pupils as well as the national service recruits are eligible in Sharjah.